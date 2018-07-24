DPW Worker Killed In Saddle River Was Dedicated Hackensack EMT, Colleagues Say

He was a brother, a father and a friend to all, a dedicated EMT.

That's how the Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps remembers former member Thomas Epper, 48, who was tragically killed Thursday removing a Saddle River tree for the Bergen County DPW.

Epper's sister, Terry Epper Muller, is a HVAC trustee, former captain and president.

"It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sudden, tragic passing of a former EMT of our Corps, Thomas Epper," President Brian Corcoran said in a release. "Please keep the Epper family in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Epper -- a two-year employee with the Bergen County DPW's mosquito division -- was among five other workers removing a tree when the bank of the river he was working in gave way underneath him, Saddle River Mayor Albert Kurpis said at a municipal meeting following the 5:15 p.m. incident.

The other workers, however, were unable to lift the tree that trapped Epper off of him, the mayor said. Epper was transported to The Valley Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said.

