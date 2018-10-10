Driver, 20, Dies In Fiery Cresskill Crash

A 20-year-old driver from Queens was killed when his speeding vehicle slammed into the Camp Merritt Memorial Monument in Cresskill and burst into flames overnight, authorities told Daily Voice.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined Cresskill police in investigating the 4:45 a.m. Saturday crash, which demolished an Infiniti that had been traveling an estimated 60 miles an hour.

The county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was collecting evidence at the monument, which is in the middle of a circle that joins Knickerbocker Road and Madison Avenue at the Dumont border.

The victim's family was at the scene.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.