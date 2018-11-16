Driver, 20, Who Survived Horrific Route 287 Crash In Mahwah Grateful To Many

A South Carolina woman whose sedan slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Route 287 in Mahwah last week said she was grateful to be alive. She also told Daily Voice that she didn’t fall asleep behind the wheel, as authorities initially believed.

“Thank you to the paramedics for getting me out of my car,” Jordyn Carol King, 20, posted on Facebook from Hackensack University Medical Center this past weekend.

“Thank you to every single nurse and doctor who helped me get to where I am,” she added. “Thank you to the plastic surgeon who put my face back together. Thank you to every single one of my friends and family members who have reached out. Thank you to my sister for staying the night with me at the hospital to make sure I’m okay.

“Last but definitely not least, thank you God. I’m not one to be religious, but no one else could have been there watching over me except God.”

Members of Mahwah First Rescue Co. 1 did an extensive extrication with help from township Fire Companies 2 and 4 and the Franklin Lakes Rescue team after King’s Nissan Senta slammed into the Charlie International Transport trailer on the southbound highway just south of Exit 66 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

AirMed One flew her to HUMC with head and face injuries.

Responders initially suspected that King had fallen asleep at the wheel.

But she told Daily Voice on Monday: “I can say with 100% certainty that I was not asleep and it was what it is being reported as: an accident.”

“I love all of you more than you will ever know,” King wrote in her Facebook post. “I am so beyond grateful to be sitting here today.”

