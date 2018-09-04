Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Deaf, Blind Senior Dog Dumped In Teterboro Placed In Hospice
DV Pilot police & fire

Driver Ejected As Sedan Overturns In Route 17 Tractor-Trailer Crash, Police Seek Witnesses

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The tractor-trailer mounted the divider, sending chunks of concrete into cars on the southbound side. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
ANYONE who might have witnessed what happened before the collision is asked to contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Responders included Rochelle Park police, Rochelle Park and Maywood firefighters, several HUMC units and the Bergen County Sheriff's Patrol Division. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Traffic was backed up for miles and clogged local roads. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
At the scene. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: A sedan driver was ejected in a crash with a tractor-trailer Friday morning that closed both sides of Route 17 in Rochelle Park.

Three passengers in the northbound Honda Civic also were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center along with the driver, Sgt. James DePreta said. Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

DePreta asked that anyone who might have witnessed what led up to the collision contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515.

The tractor-trailer mounted the highway divider, hurling pieces of concrete into vehicles onto the southbound side, damaging several of them, the sergeant said. No one on that side was injured, he added.

Traffic was backed up for miles and clogged local roads.

Responders included Rochelle Park and Maywood firefighters, several HUMC units and the Bergen County Sheriff's Patrol Division.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.