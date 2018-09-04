Driver Ejected As Sedan Overturns In Route 17 Tractor-Trailer Crash, Police Seek Witnesses

UPDATE: A sedan driver was ejected in a crash with a tractor-trailer Friday morning that closed both sides of Route 17 in Rochelle Park.

Three passengers in the northbound Honda Civic also were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center along with the driver, Sgt. James DePreta said. Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

DePreta asked that anyone who might have witnessed what led up to the collision contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515.

The tractor-trailer mounted the highway divider, hurling pieces of concrete into vehicles onto the southbound side, damaging several of them, the sergeant said. No one on that side was injured, he added.

Traffic was backed up for miles and clogged local roads.

Responders included Rochelle Park and Maywood firefighters, several HUMC units and the Bergen County Sheriff's Patrol Division.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

