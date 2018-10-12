Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Driver Reaching For Dropped Cell Phone Slams Van Into Waldwick Service Station, Police Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Boyd A. Loving
Waldwick firefighters worked to stabilize the Crescent Avenue building after the van was removed by a flatbed tow truck. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: A driver reaching down to pick up his dropped cell phone sent a van crashing into a Waldwick service station Monday morning, knocking out a chunk of the building, police said.

The driver, who wasn’t injured, received a summons for using his cell phone while driving, following the crash at Randy’s Auto Service on Crescent Avenue, Lt. Thomas J. Dowling said.

The heating/air conditioning van “took out a section of wall that also housed the shut off switches to the gas pumps,” Dowling said. “The gas pumps shut down immediately with the crash.”

Waldwick firefighters worked to stabilize the Crescent Avenue building after the vehicle was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

“The building inspector was called to the scene and determined that the structure was still sound and no immediate emergency measures need to be taken,” Dowling said.

Police detoured northbound traffic away from the scene while emergency crews worked.

An investigation was continuing, the lieutenant said.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

