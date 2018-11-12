Driver Survives After Falling Asleep, Ramming Tractor-Trailer On Route 287 In Mahwah

Thanks to the skill and heroism of rescue workers, a 20-year-old driver was expected to survive a horrific Thursday morning crash in which her car rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of southbound Route 287 in Mahwah.

Responders believe she fell asleep at the wheel before her Nissan Senta – with South Carolina license plates -- slammed into the Charlie International Transport trailer just south of Exit 66 around 6:30 a.m.

Members of Mahwah First Rescue Co. 1 did an extensive extrication with help from township Fire Companies 2 and 4 and the Franklin Lakes Rescue team.

AirMed One flew the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with head injuries that responders said weren’t life-threatening. She was listed there in serious condition, they said.

The highway was temporarily closed for the rescue and then the cleanup. Morning traffic was jammed in the area and on the New York State Thruway.

