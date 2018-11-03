Duh! Wallington Thief Caught By Home Security Camera He Stole, Police Say

One thing a thief probably shouldn't steal is a home security camera, as Wallington police demonstrated.

For one thing, its very purpose is to identify anyone who doesn't belong on your property, which police said included Yimy Garcia-Medina, 38, of Fairview.

The owner received cellphone alerts that someone was trying to dismantle the camera, set 10 feet up a tree in front of the Tulip Place house, Detective Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

The owner took screenshots of Garcia-Medina -- who ended up using his own phone to try and access the camera, the captain said.

Made things pretty easy for police at that point.

Detective Brian Rosas applied for subpoenas to obtain more information from Verizon -- and quickly identified Garcia-Medina, Kudlacik said.

Garcia-Medina turned himself in, was charged with theft and was released on a summons pending a court appearance next week, the captain said.

