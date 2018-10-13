Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ICE Slaps Detainer On Ecuadoran National Charged With Having Sex With Palisades Park Pre-Teen
DV Pilot police & fire

Dumont Man, 68, Dealt Oxy, Other Prescription Drugs, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
William H. Keck
William H. Keck Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 68-year-old unemployed Dumont man was selling Oxycodone and other prescription drugs illegally, authorities charged after a raid of his home also turned up Suboxone, Diazepam, Zolpidem and baggies used to package them.

William H. Keck was charged with possession with intent to distribute the drugs, all of which he had without prescriptions, after a tipster led investigators to his Lafayette Avenue home, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He was booked into the Bergen County Jail last Thursday, then released hours later pending an Oct. 24 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.