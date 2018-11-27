Edgewater PD: Drunken Restaurant Patron Hits Pedestrian, 65, Tries To Flee

Edgewater police were headed to the call of a drunken patron at a Hudson River restaurant when the woman hit a 65-year-old man with her car, seriously injuring him, said authorities who arrested her.

Responding to Thursday night's call from the Outback Steakhouse, Officers Ricardo Hernandez stopped Leila Miller, a 37-year-old local Realtor, as she drove through the shopping center parking lot in her 2019 Toyota Corolla, Detective Sgt. Tim Farrell said.

As they were taking Miller into custody, another call came of a pedestrian being struck moments earlier in front of the Target store in the same shopping center, Farrell said.

The victim, who is visiting from California, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken ankle, two fractured discs and internal injuries, the sergeant said.

A review of Target video surveillance footage showed Miller's car hitting the victim and continuing through the lot "without slowing down" just before Hernandez stopped her, he said.

Miller was released to a responsible adult and her car was impounded for 12 hours, under John's Law.

She faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash and assault by auto, among other offenses.

A Dec. 12 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack was set.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.