Elmwood Park Homeowner Survives Violent Struggle With Middle-Of-The-Night Burglar

An Elmwood Park homeowner got into a violent struggle with a burglar who was eventually caught by police after an overnight break-in spree Monday.

Officers responding to a 2:30 p.m. report of a backyard intruder on Memorial Place established a perimeter, after which Detective Thomas Giamannco spotted the suspect, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The suspect – identified as 20-year-old Austin Santiago of Elmwood Park – took off but was quickly chased down by Lt. Michael Kassai and Detective Chris Liptak, the chief said.

Santiago not only had tried to burglarize a Memorial Place home, Foligno said: He also was rushed by a homeowner after breaking into a Tuella Avenue home nearly 12 hours earlier.

“A violent struggle ensued and Santiago was able to escape prior to police arrival” around 3 a.m., the chief said.

He’d also committed another home burglary next door to the resistant victim and tried to break into a parked car nearby, he said.

Police charged Santiago with two counts of burglary – one involving force – as well as attempted burglary and resisting arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.