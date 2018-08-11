Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Little Falls Mom Charged With Leaving 3-Week-Old In Hot Car At Clifton Shopping Center
DV Pilot police & fire

Elmwood Park Homeowner Survives Violent Struggle With Middle-Of-The-Night Burglar

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Austin Santiago
Austin Santiago Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ELMWOOD PARK PD

An Elmwood Park homeowner got into a violent struggle with a burglar who was eventually caught by police after an overnight break-in spree Monday.

Officers responding to a 2:30 p.m. report of a backyard intruder on Memorial Place established a perimeter, after which Detective Thomas Giamannco spotted the suspect, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The suspect – identified as 20-year-old Austin Santiago of Elmwood Park – took off but was quickly chased down by Lt. Michael Kassai and Detective Chris Liptak, the chief said.

Santiago not only had tried to burglarize a Memorial Place home, Foligno said: He also was rushed by a homeowner after breaking into a Tuella Avenue home nearly 12 hours earlier.

“A violent struggle ensued and Santiago was able to escape prior to police arrival” around 3 a.m., the chief said.

He’d also committed another home burglary next door to the resistant victim and tried to break into a parked car nearby, he said.

Police charged Santiago with two counts of burglary – one involving force – as well as attempted burglary and resisting arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.