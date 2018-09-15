Elmwood Park Man, 55, Struck, Killed By SUV, Ruled Accidental

A 55-year-old Elmwood Park man was struck and killed by an SUV on westbound Broadway (Route 4) early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Hitendrakumar Bhatt was struck by a Ford Explorer outside the 7-Eleven in what was ruled an accident, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

"No charges will be filed," the chief told Daily Voice.

Responders included borough police, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the county sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The road was closed for the investigation, causing major delays.

