Elmwood Park Man In SWAT Standoff Previously Was Accused Of Pulling Gun During Parking Argument

UPDATE: A gunman who surrendered nearly three hours after barricading himself in his Elmwood Park garden apartment Sunday made headlines earlier this year when police said he pulled a gun on another man during an argument over a parking space.

Lonnie Day, 26, was taken into custody without incident just after 3:30 p.m., authorities told Daily Voice.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team, the county prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and several county sheriff's officers were among a large number of responders to the Donor Avenue apartment off Elmwood Terrace in Elmwood Village, beginning around 12:30 p.m. An ambulance also was on standby.

Day had locked himself in a bedroom and refused to come out, Police Chief Michael Foligno told Daily Voice earlier.

Day spent four days in the Bergen County Jail after a neighbor and his girlfriend told police he pulled a gun from his backpack and pointed it at the man during an argument over a parking space at Elmwood Village on May 26.

Day returned while police were interviewing the couple and was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapon counts and later released pending further court action.

