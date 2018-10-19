Elmwood Park Police Identify Pedestrian Killed Crossing Route 4

Elmwood Park police on Sunday identified a pedestrian struck and killed Friday night on Broadway (Route 4) as a 47-year-old Paterson man.

A family member identified Edier Lopez at the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time," the chief said.

Edier was struck by an eastbound 2014 Ford Explorer near the 7-Eleven and Orange Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday, Foligno said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with the county sheriff's Burea of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

An effort to identify him followed.

A little over a month earlier, a 55-year-old Elmwood Park man was struck and killed by an SUV in the same area. That incident was ruled an accident and no charges were filed.

