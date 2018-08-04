Emotionally Disturbed Wayne Man Dies In Alleged Fight With Stepfather, 75

A 22-year-old emotionally disturbed Wayne man died from wounds sustained in a struggle after he pulled a knife on his 75-year-old stepfather, responders told Daily Voice.

Prosecutors apparently were still reviewing the particulars of the Friday night incident on Mandon Drive.

The victim "had a restraining order against him but returned home after being hospitalized for mental issues,” a responder said. “There was a fight and he sustained fatal wounds and died.”

Wayne police referred all questions to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, who, as of Monday evening, hadn’t disclosed yet any information about the incident.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.