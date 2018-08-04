Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Emotionally Disturbed Wayne Man Dies In Alleged Fight With Stepfather, 75

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mandon Drive
Mandon Drive Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 22-year-old emotionally disturbed Wayne man died from wounds sustained in a struggle after he pulled a knife on his 75-year-old stepfather, responders told Daily Voice.

Prosecutors apparently were still reviewing the particulars of the Friday night incident on Mandon Drive.

The victim "had a restraining order against him but returned home after being hospitalized for mental issues,” a responder said. “There was a fight and he sustained fatal wounds and died.”

Wayne police referred all questions to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, who, as of Monday evening, hadn’t disclosed yet any information about the incident.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.