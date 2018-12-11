Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Englewood Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Hackensack Man Outside Bogota Bar

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Justin Dula, left, and Talek Lawson of Englewood Photo Credit: BCPO
Memorial to Dakota Johnson. Photo Credit: Paul Nickels for DAILY VOICE

An Englewood man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Hackensack man during a fight between two groups outside a Bogota bar.

Talek Lawson, a 23-year-old construction worker, also was charged with weapons offenses after authorities said he gunned down 28-year-old Dakota Johnson with a shot in the chest outside Buddy's Place on Fort Lee Road around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Justin Dula, 20 of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the brawl, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced.

Johnson, 28, who'd only just been released from prison two weeks ago, was killed when he came to another's rescue following an argument that began in the bar and spilled outside, friends said.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 260-pound Johnson was found on the front lawn of a nearby house on Leonia Avenue and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Calo said.

Everyone else scattered, Calo said.

Lawson, who records show has a drug arrest history, and Dula both remained held in the Bergen County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.