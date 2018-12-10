Englewood Men Charged With Murder, Assault In Shooting Of Hackensack Man Outside Bogota Bar

An Englewood man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Hackensack man outside a Bogota bar.

Talek Lawson, 23, also was charged with weapons offenses after authorities said he gunned down 28-year-old Dakota Johnson with a shot in the chest outside Buddy's Place on Fort Lee Road around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Justin Dula, 20 of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced.

Johnson, 28, who'd only just been released from prison two weeks ago, was killed when he came to another's rescue following an argument that began in the bar and spilled outside, friends said.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 260-pound Johnson was found on the front lawn of a nearby house on Leonia Avenue and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Calo said.

Everyone else scattered, Calo said.

Dula and Lawson, who records show has a drug arrest history, remained held in the Bergen County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.