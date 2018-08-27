Ex-Con Just Out Of Prison Charged With Bergen Gas Station Burglary Spree

An ex-con with a rap sheet that stretches back more than a decade was charged with a series of gas station break-ins in Bergen County and elsewhere that began a little over a month after he was released from state prison.

Yorghi Turkmany, 30, of Newark remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday pending a detention hearing this Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

From July 21 to Aug. 18, Turkmany burglarized gas stations in Franklin Lakes, Montvale, New Milford, Oradell, Ramsey, Ridgewood and Washington Township, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He's also charged with similar break-ins in Piscataway and Middlesex borough, the prosecutor said.

"Proceeds included large amounts of cash and cigarettes," Calo said.

The first Bergen break-in was at the Lukoil on Franklin Avenue in Franklin Lakes, in which a cash register was forced open after he climbed through a window, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

As the burglaries began to mount, detectives gathered at the prosecutor's office for an information-sharing meeting, Calo said.

"Leads were developed and the vehicle used during the burglaries was identified," he said. "After using multiple law enforcement databases, witness interviews, surveillance, video, and other law enforcement investigative techniques, Yourghi Turkmany was identified as a suspect."

Then came the final burglary, in Washington Township, leading to Turkmany's arrest Tuesday at his Newark home.

Turkmany was released from New Jersey State Prison on June 9 after serving 2½ years for several burglaries out of Bergen and Passaic counties, as well as a domestic violence aggravated assault conviction out of Morris County, records show.

Parole violations were expected to be filed.

