Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Ex-News Director From Dumont Charged With Downloading 500 Child Porn Images

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Sean Western
Sean Western Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A former news director who grew up in Emerson was arrested Friday and charged with downloading 500 kiddie porn images following a raid at his Dumont home.

A judge freed Sean Western, 37, hours after he was booked into the Bergen County Jail.

Western "used the Internet to view, possess, and store to distribute approximately 500 digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Western, on his LinkedIn page, says he worked for nearly six years for the MSG Network, serving as associate director on the TV version of WFAN radio's "Boomer & Carton" show.

The FDU grad said he also worked as an associate director for WNYW/WWOR over the same period.

An MSG representative told Daily Voice on Friday that Western "hasn’t worked for us in over a year."

Western was scheduled for a Nov. 15 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of possessing child pornography.

Calo thanked Dumont police for their roles, as well as the Lyndhurst, Oradell, and Paramus police departments, which participate in his Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.