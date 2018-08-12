Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mailbox 'Fishing' Thefts Continue -- This Time In Mahwah
DV Pilot police & fire

Fair Lawn Adds Experienced Veteran Police Officer To Patrol, Three Specials To Schools

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso congratulating Officer Miguel Cruz after his swearing-in during the Borough Council meeting. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn PD
Police Chief Glen Cauwels & the Fair Lawn Borough Council stand with newest Special Class 3 Officers Mike Figueroa, Tom Smith, Rafael Marcano and Bryan DiPasquale. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn PD
Cruz stands with family, Police Chief Glen Cauwels and Borough Council members. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn PD

Fair Lawn's newest police officer has plenty of experience in various areas.

Miguel Cruz, who was sworn in at Tuesday's Borough Council meeting, comes from the Paterson Police Department, where he worked for 16 years.

Cruz, 37, was a K-9 officer, a member of the Paterson PD's Emergency Response Team and a member of its sniper team.

"After completion of his familiarization training in Fair Lawn, he will be assigned to the patrol division," Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Also sworn in were four Special Class 3 officers, who will be working in Fair Lawn's schools beginning next month.

Mike Figueroa, Tom Smith, Rafael Marcano and Bryan DiPasquale join four other officers who started

the past school year as Special Class 3 officers.

"All of the Special Class 3 officers are retired from various police departments in the area and will be assigned to Fair Lawn elementary and middle schools," Metzler said.

The department is looking for more qualified candidates to be Class 3 officers, the sergeant added.

Any officer who has retired within the past three years who's interested can contact Chief Glen Cauwels at gcauwels@fairlawnpd.com or at (201) 794-5405 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.