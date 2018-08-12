Fair Lawn Adds Experienced Veteran Police Officer To Patrol, Three Specials To Schools

Fair Lawn's newest police officer has plenty of experience in various areas.

Miguel Cruz, who was sworn in at Tuesday's Borough Council meeting, comes from the Paterson Police Department, where he worked for 16 years.

Cruz, 37, was a K-9 officer, a member of the Paterson PD's Emergency Response Team and a member of its sniper team.

"After completion of his familiarization training in Fair Lawn, he will be assigned to the patrol division," Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Also sworn in were four Special Class 3 officers, who will be working in Fair Lawn's schools beginning next month.

Mike Figueroa, Tom Smith, Rafael Marcano and Bryan DiPasquale join four other officers who started

the past school year as Special Class 3 officers.

"All of the Special Class 3 officers are retired from various police departments in the area and will be assigned to Fair Lawn elementary and middle schools," Metzler said.

The department is looking for more qualified candidates to be Class 3 officers, the sergeant added.

Any officer who has retired within the past three years who's interested can contact Chief Glen Cauwels at gcauwels@fairlawnpd.com or at (201) 794-5405 .

