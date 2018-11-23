Contact Us
Fair Lawn Crash: Passenger, 90, Suffers Compound Thumb Fracture After Van Runs Stop Sign

The van driver received a summons for failing to stop, he said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 90-year-old passenger suffered a severely broken thumb in a Fair Lawn crash Monday morning.

A 50-year-old Elmwood Park man driving his 2017 Mercedes van on Willow Avenue ran a stop sign at 17th Street, where it hit a 2009 Camry carrying two Paterson women just before 10:30 a.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The Camry was pushed into a parked 2000 Lexus, damaging it, as well, he said.

The Camry driver, 59, complained of chest pains and was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson along with her elderly passenger, who had a compound thumb fracture, the sergeant said.

The van driver received a summons for failing to stop, he said.

ALSO SEE: A 17-year-old passenger was briefly knocked unconscious early Monday afternoon when a sedan plowed into a tree, flagpole, wooden fence and front steps of a Fair Lawn house, responders said.

https://fairlawn.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/fair-lawn-hs-school-student-knocked-out-as-car-hits-fair-lawn-house/744965/

