Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Fair Lawn Detective Finds Accused Car Thief More Than 165 Miles Away

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A repeat offender already behind bars for assaulting police was identified through fingerprints for his role in stealing an SUV from a Fair Lawn driveway and leaving it in the middle of a Paterson street, authorities said Monday.

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was swiped from an 11th Street home on Nov. 17 and left in the middle of McBride Avenue on Nov. 11, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Using fingerprints, Detective Brian Rypkema last week identified and charged 21-year-old Mark Brown in connection with the theft.

Brown, it turned out, has been held in the Cape May County Jail on several counts, including two of aggravated assault on police and resisting arrest after he violated an order of protection and led police on a chase in Lower Township, records show.

He’s charged out of Fair Lawn with receiving stolen property.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.