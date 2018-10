A 40-year-old Fair Lawn man was charged with DWI Fair Lawn police said he struck a tree and utility pole, then left the scene.

Police Officer Anthony Ferreria found Michael Elias in his driveway with fresh damage to his car on Saturday morning just before noon, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Elias was arrested after failing a roadside sobriety test and released to an adult.

