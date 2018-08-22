Contact Us
Fair Lawn Motorcyclist, 64, Stable After Head-On Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The motorcyclist, who was vaulted and landed on the side of the sedan, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 64-year-old Fair Lawn motorcyclist was reported in stable condition after his bike was struck head-on by a sedan Friday night.

Both vehicles were on Fair Lawn Avenue when the 19-year-old BMW 5 series driver – also from Fair Lawn – tried making a left onto southbound Plaza Road and struck the BMW motorcycle in the middle lane at 10:15 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Sean Macys said.

The motorcyclist, who was vaulted and landed on the side of the sedan, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Macys said.

Both apparently were observing the area speed limit and no drugs or alcohol were involved, the sergeant said.

No summonses were immediately issued, although Macys noted that an investigation by the Fair Lawn Police Traffic Accident Investigation Unit was continuing.

Both vehicles sustained front-end damage, he said.

