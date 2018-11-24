Contact Us
Breaking News: 'Tis the Season For Porch Piracy, So Don't Be A Victim
Fair Lawn PD: Late-Morning DWI Motorist Slams SUV Into Pole

Jerry DeMarco
A 56-year-old Fair Lawn woman registered three times the legal limit on a breath test late Tuesday morning after slamming her SUV into a utility pole, authorities said.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured in the crash just after 11 a.m. on Plaza Road and Howard Avenue.

She was released to a responsible adult after being charged and her Subaru Outback was to remain held for 12 hours, under John’s Law.

“It is not worth it,” borough police said in a Facebook post. “Take an Uber or Lyft or some other means besides getting behind the wheel!”

ALSO SEE: A 17-year-old passenger was briefly knocked unconscious early Monday afternoon when a sedan plowed into a tree, flagpole, wooden fence and front steps of a Fair Lawn house, responders said.

https://fairlawn.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/fair-lawn-hs-school-student-knocked-out-as-car-careens-into-house/744965/

