Fair Lawn Police Boost Protection Following Threat To Middle School

Fair Lawn police stepped up protection of borough schools on Tuesday following the discovery after Monday’s dismissal of what officials described as a “written threat on school property” against the Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

“After an investigation and the advice and recommendation of the Fair Lawn Police Department,” borough schools “will remain open with an increased additional police presence” on Tuesday at all schools in the district, Schools Supt. Nicolas J. Norcia wrote in a message to parents.

Norcia didn’t elaborate on the threat, noting that an “ongoing investigation” was under way to determine who was responsible.

District officials and police “will continue to follow-up on any concerns reported and take all appropriate action to keep our students safe," the superintendent said.

“I encourage you to speak to your child and stress the severe consequences that can result from making statements that can be considered as threatening,” he added.

