Fairview Officer Finds Drug Mill: 8 Pounds Of Pot, Crack, $72,000 Cash Seized, Three Busted

A keen-eyed Fairview police officer discovered a drug mill where he and his colleagues arrested two brothers and a pregnant woman while seizing eight pounds of pot -- along with crack, Molly and other drugs – as well as more than $72,000 in drug proceeds, authorities said.

Officer Geremia DeMartino was on patrol Tuesday morning when he noticed a 9th Street home with jury-rigged exhaust fans that were running, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

DeMartino “recalled past code violations for operating an illegal barber shop out of the basement/garage area,” Kahn said.

A code enforcement officer was summoned for what was expected to be a continued use violation, the chief said.

It was much more, he said.

Code Enforcement Officer Dennis Licamelli – assisted by DeMartino and Sgt. Gino B. Sculco – contacted the homeowner, who let them in, Kahn said.

“Once inside the officers were met with an extremely strong smell of raw marijuana,” the chief said.

They secured the premises while a search warrant was obtained.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Unit and Bergen County Sheriff’s K9 squad also responded.

Seized along with the raw marijuana, crack, Molly and $72,124 in cash was illegal Viagra, Xanax, THC oils, vapes and drug paraphernalia, Kahn said.

Arrested on various drug charges were Saadeddin Deghaili, 35, his brother, Mohamed Deghaili, 29, and his wife, Any E. CastroVellez, 28.

The Deghailis remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending detention hearings.

CastroVelez, who is 38 weeks pregnant, was released.

