Fairview PD: Fleeing Teen Nabbed With Police Officer's Gun

Fairview police chased down and arrested a local teen who they said was carrying a handgun stolen from an out-of-county officer in River Edge.

Officers responding to a call of someone testing car-door handles spotted 18-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez on 9th Street, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

Officer Diego Porras chased Gonzalez, who tossed away the gun and a backpack as he ran, Kahn said.

Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody, the chief said.

Officers also recovered the backpack and the gun, which was recently reported stolen from the off-duty officer’s car, as well as hollow-nosed ammunition, he said.

They charged Gonzalez with a pair of weapons counts, along with theft and receiving stolen property offenses.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action, records show.

Meanwhile, the handgun was submitted for ballistics testing to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification to determine whether it had been used in any crimes since it was stolen.

