Fairview PD: Police Nab Bike-Riding Car Burglars

Two of three men on bicycles caught breaking into cars in Fairview were nabbed by police before dawn Friday, authorities said.

Officers Tommy Makdis and Savas Tasiopoulos, responding to a call at Elm and Sedore avenues spotted the wheeled trio in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., Police Chief Martin M. Kahn said.

Makdis grabbed one of them at 175 Broad Avenue, Kahn said. Assisting officers from Ridgefield caught the other.

The third got away.

Michael Espinosa of Union City and Mainor Giron of Jersey City took more than $800 worth of valuables from at least six vehicles, Kahn said.

Both were charged with six counts each of burglary and five of theft, in addition to a possession of stolen property charge against Giron, who the chief said was carrying a stolen cellphone.

They remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending detention hearings.

Meanwhile, Kahn asked that any residents in the English neighborhood who discover their vehicles broken into to contact his department: (201) 943-2100 .

