Fallen Beams Across From Javits Center Fall Dangle Over West Side Highway

North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Jerry DeMarco
Police closed the West Side Highway between West 38th and West 42nd streets as a result, jamming area traffic.
Photo Credit: NEWS4 New York

Two beams being lifted by a crane at a construction site across from the Javits Center fell Tuesday morning, closing the West Side Highway for several blocks.

No injuries were reported after the incident just before 10 a.m., which the FDNY said left the beams “leaning precariously” over 12th Avenue off 34th Street, the FDNY said.

Police closed the West Side Highway between West 38th and West 42nd as a result, jamming area traffic.

