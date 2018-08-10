Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Little Falls Mom Charged With Leaving 3-Week-Old In Hot Car At Clifton Shopping Center
DV Pilot police & fire

Fallen Tree Blocks Busy Washington Township Road

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Werimus Road, Washington Township
Werimus Road, Washington Township Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A fallen tree blocked a heavily traveled Washington Township road Monday afternoon.

The tree fell onto high-tension electric lines and communications cables in the 700 block of Werimus Road, bringing police and firefighters from the township, a PSE&G crew and police from Hillsdale and Ho-Ho-Kus.

No injuries were reported, but area customers reported losing power or cable service.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.