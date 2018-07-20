Falling Glen Rock Tree Limb Cracks Mercedes Windshield; Driver Hospitalized With Head Injuries

A falling tree limb cracked the windshield on a Mercedes Benz that had just exited Route 208 northbound in Glen Rock Sunday afternoon, sending the driver to the hospital with non life-threatening head injuries.

The SUV's adult male driver was transported by Glen Rock EMS to Hackensack University Medical Center from De Boer Drive. A paramedic team from The Valley Hospital assisted Glen Rock EMTs with patient evaluation.

The driver was the only occupant in the Mercedes when the tree limb hit it.

The Glen Rock police and fire departments also responded to the incident. A flatbed tow truck cleared the scene.

BOYD A. LOVING ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

