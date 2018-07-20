Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Falling Glen Rock Tree Limb Cracks Mercedes Windshield; Driver Hospitalized With Head Injuries

Cecilia Levine
A Mercedes Benz that had just exited Route 208 northbound in Glen Rock afternoon was crushed by a falling tree limb Sunday afternoon. Photo Credit: BOYD A. LOVING
The Glen Rock police and fire departments also responded to the incident. A flatbed tow truck cleared the scene. Photo Credit: BOYD A. LOVING
The driver was the only occupant in the Mercedes when the tree limb hit it. Photo Credit: BOYD A. LOVING

A falling tree limb cracked the windshield on a Mercedes Benz that had just exited Route 208 northbound in Glen Rock Sunday afternoon, sending the driver to the hospital with non life-threatening head injuries.

The SUV's adult male driver was transported by Glen Rock EMS to Hackensack University Medical Center from De Boer Drive. A paramedic team from The Valley Hospital assisted Glen Rock EMTs with patient evaluation.

The driver was the only occupant in the Mercedes when the tree limb hit it.

The Glen Rock police and fire departments also responded to the incident. A flatbed tow truck  cleared the scene.

BOYD A. LOVING ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

