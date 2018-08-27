Federal Raid: Bergenfield Man Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

A Bergenfield man was charged with trafficking child pornography after federal agents raided his home and arrested him Wednesday, authorities said.

Barry Goldstein, 46, had “explicit conversations” with an undercover agent about “the sexual abuse of children” while also sharing “images depicting child abuse,” beginning three months ago, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Carpenito credited special agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) with the investigation leading to Wednesday’s arrest.

Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Intrater of Carpenito’s office in Newark is handling the case.

