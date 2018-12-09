Feds: Hudson Woman Kept Sri Lankan National As Slave More Than 9 Years

A Secaucus woman held a Sri Lankan national against her will for more than nine years, forcing the victim to marry her and work without pay as a domestic servant, federal authorities charged.

A federal grand jury earlier this month indicted Alia Imad Faleh Al Hunaity, 43, on charges of forced labor, alien harboring, and marriage fraud -- for which she was arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Camden.

She remained free on $150,000 unsecured bond, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

According to the indictment:

Hunaity -- also known as “Alia Al Qaterneh" -- brought the victim to the United States on a temporary visa in 2009 to perform domestic services.

Hunaity "caused the victim to overstay the victim’s visa, and the victim remained in the United States illegally, living exclusively with Hunaity for more than nine years.

"Hunaity forced the victim to work without pay, and limited the victim’s interactions with the outside world.

"In 2018, Hunaity forced the victim to marry Hunaity for the purpose of obtaining legal residence for the victim so that the victim could continue to work without pay for Hunaity."

Craig Carpenito credited special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Newark Division with the investigation leading to the indictment.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Macurdy of Carpenito's Criminal Division in Newark.

