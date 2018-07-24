Feds Raid Home Near Cliffside Park High School, Bust Resident For Child Porn

Federal agents busted a Cliffside Park native on charges of trafficking child porn.

A federal judge in Newark released George Karkantzelis, 27, hours after agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested him at his home -- just two blocks from the borough police station and Cliffside Park High School -- on Thursday.

"Karkantzelis used peer-to-peer file sharing on his computer to distribute files containing images and videos of child sexual abuse, including images of prepubescent children," U.S Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

Carpenito credited HSI special agents with the investigation leading to the arrest of the 2009 CPHS graduate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Macurdy of Carpenito's Criminal Division in Newark is handling the case.

