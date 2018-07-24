Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Feds Raid Home Near Cliffside Park High School, Bust Resident For Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
George Karkantzelis was arrested by federal agents at his Cliffside Park home.
George Karkantzelis was arrested by federal agents at his Cliffside Park home. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Federal agents busted a Cliffside Park native on charges of trafficking child porn.

A federal judge in Newark released George Karkantzelis, 27, hours after agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested him at his home -- just two blocks from the borough police station and Cliffside Park High School -- on Thursday.

"Karkantzelis used peer-to-peer file sharing on his computer to distribute files containing images and videos of child sexual abuse, including images of prepubescent children," U.S Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

Carpenito credited HSI special agents with the investigation leading to the arrest of the 2009 CPHS graduate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Macurdy of Carpenito's Criminal Division in Newark is handling the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.