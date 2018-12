Firefighters quickly doused a Fair Lawn house fire late Friday afternoon.

All Fair Lawn fire companies – along with Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue, police and EMS -- responded to the two-alarm blaze in the 900 block of Bellair Avenue.

Saddle Brook firefighters and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood also responded.

No injuries were reported.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.