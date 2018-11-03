Former Bergenfield HS Athlete Charged With Sex Assault At Pennsylvania College

A former Bergenfield high school athlete was arrested at a Pennsylvania college on a sex assault charge, records show.

Kyle Schnellbacher, an 18-year-old freshman at Gettysburg College, was charged with aggravated indecent assault, processed at the Adams County Prison and released after posting $5,000 of $50,000 bail pending future court action, records show.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 149-pound Schellbacher wrestled, played baseball and ran track at Bergenfield High School before being graduated earlier this year.

He also was on the roster of Gettsyburg College Bullets wrestling team.

Under Pennsylvania law, “aggravated indecent assault” involves “penetration, however slight, of the genitals or anus of a victim with a part of the person’s body for any purpose other than good faith medical, hygienic or law enforcement procedures.”

