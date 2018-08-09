Contact Us
Fort Lee PD Bust Crew Of 7 From Virginia With Stolen Cars, Guns Near GWB

Jacaree M. Cogdell, Emanuel T. Holley, Zeqwan T. Pair
Jacaree M. Cogdell, Emanuel T. Holley, Zeqwan T. Pair Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy FORT LEE PD

Fort Lee police seized three 18-year-olds and four juveniles from Virginia who they said they found with two stolen cars at a local motel near the George Washington Bridge.

Officers Carlos Cabrera and Police Officer Nicholas Cima were checking the Skyview Motel parking lot off Bergen Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when they found the crew in a 2017 Blue Ford Fusion and a 2008 Silver Subaru Forrester, both with Virginia license plates, Lt. Sean Peppard said.

Backup officers from Fort Lee and the Palisades Park and Port Authority police departments arrived moments later and helped take the seven into custody.

One of the teens was carrying a gun, Peppard said.

Police found two more firearms, along with a high-capacity magazine and some marijuana, during a subsequent search of the vehicles, he said.

One of the adults, Jacaree M. Cogdell, was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Newport News, Va., where he and the others live, on four counts of attempting to shoot at people.

Cogdell was taken to the Bergen County Jail along with the two other adults – Emanuel T. Holley and Zeqwan T. Pair -- on a variety of charges that include weapons, ammunition and drug offenses, using juveniles in the commission of a crime and child endangerment.

Cogdell also was charged with being a fugitive from justice and with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Two of the underage teens were taken to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro. The other two were picked up by family members.

North Passaic Daily Voice

North Passaic Daily Voice

