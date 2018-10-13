Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Fort Lee Woman Fined $750 For Dumping 15-Year-Old Deaf, Blind Dog In Teterboro Industrial Area

Jerry DeMarco
Tania Connelly with Bruna in a 2013 Facebook photo. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK
Bruna at the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
A Good Samaritan found Bruna and brought her to the shelter. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Someone in another car saw Bruna being dumped around 4 p.m. Saturday on Industrial Avenue and gave authorities the license plate number and a description of the vehicle. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Bruna Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A judge in Hackensack fined a Fort Lee woman $750 Monday after she admitted that she deliberately abandoned her 15-year-old deaf and blind Boston Terrier in Teterboro.

Tania Connelly, 59, was tracked down and issued a complaint last month by the Bergen County SPCA’s Law Enforcement Division that charged her with “inflict[ing] unnecessary cruelty upon a living animal” by abandoning the aging pooch in a public place.

Someone in another car saw Bruna being dumped on Industrial Avenue on Sept. 1 and gave authorities the license plate number and a description of Connelly's vehicle, the SPCA said.

A search was launched – both for Bruna and Connelly.

A Good Samaritan found Bruna soon after and brought her to the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro.

Connelly was charged a short time later.

She signed a surrender form that allowed Bruna to be placed without waiting for the case to be resolved, the SPCA said.

SEE: 15-Year-Old Deaf, Blind Dog Dumped In Industrial Area Placed In Hospice

******

TO REPORT INCIDENTS of ANIMAL CRUELTY in BERGEN COUNTY: bergenspca.org/report-animal-cruelty

OR CALL the Bergen County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hotline round-the-clock: (201) 573-8900.

If you believe that the situation is an immediate emergency, dial 911. Then click on the above link.

******

