Franklin Lakes Building Super, 59, Charged In Hit-Run Death Of Garfield Special Needs Resident

UPDATE: A 59-year-old building superintendent from Franklin Lakes was arrested at his home Wednesday morning and charged with the hit-run death of a special needs resident outside a Garfield group home -- thanks to news accounts that included photos of the fleeing vehicle.

The Chevy Suburban that struck Giovanni Rivera, 42, was in the driveway when police and investigators took Paul Frischer into custody at his Phelps Road home near the Garden State Parkway overpass just after 6:30 a.m., authorities told Daily Voice.

Frischer was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and endangering an injured victim. He was scheduled for a first appearance Thursday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

His arrest came just about two hours after Rivera died at Hackensack University Medical Center. Doctors had originally planned to take Rivera off life support, but he succumbed to his injuries around 4:30 a.m.

Rivera -- who previously lived on 64th Street in North Bergen -- spent a little over 30 hours in HUMC's Intensive Care following Monday night's crash on MacArthur Avenue near Wendy Terrace.

The dark-colored 1992-1999 Chevy Suburban that hit him just after 7 p.m. fled north on MacArthur Avenue, authorities said.

