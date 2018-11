A 76-year-old Franklin Lakes man was drunk when he crashed his 2018 Ford Mustang into a rock wall and took off, authorities said.

Police arrested Cecil Wright near his Oak Lane home a short distance from the Ewing Avenue crash around 6 p.m. Monday, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Wright, who wasn’t injured, was released pending court action on charges of DWI, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving, the captain said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.