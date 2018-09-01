Franklin Lakes PD: Trio Of Route 208 Traffic Stops Yield Arrests

Franklin Lakes police patrolling Route 208 made traffic stops that produced arrests three days in a row.

Nellie Helfritz, 47, of Monticello, NY was arrested and charged with heroin possession and released pending a court hearing after being stopped on the highway by Officer Matthew Geyer on Saturday.

The day before, Officer Christopher Heffner arrested 38-year-old James Fox of Mahwah on outstanding drug warrants out of Glen Rock following a Route 208 stop. Fox eventually was released after settling the warrants.

The day before that, Heffner stopped and eventually arrested 22-year-old Pamela Allen – also of Mahwah – on outstanding warrants out of Hawthorne. Allen was sent to the Passaic County Jail before being released three days later, records show.

