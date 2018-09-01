Contact Us
Franklin Lakes PD: Trio Of Route 208 Traffic Stops Yield Arrests

Jerry DeMarco
Route 208 traffic stops often yield results for the FLPD.
Route 208 traffic stops often yield results for the FLPD.

Franklin Lakes police patrolling Route 208 made traffic stops that produced arrests three days in a row.

Nellie Helfritz, 47, of Monticello, NY was arrested and charged with heroin possession and released pending a court hearing after being stopped on the highway by Officer Matthew Geyer on Saturday.

The day before, Officer Christopher Heffner arrested 38-year-old James Fox of Mahwah on outstanding drug warrants out of Glen Rock following a Route 208 stop. Fox eventually was released after settling the warrants.

The day before that, Heffner stopped and eventually arrested 22-year-old Pamela Allen – also of Mahwah – on outstanding warrants out of Hawthorne. Allen was sent to the Passaic County Jail before being released three days later, records show.

