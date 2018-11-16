Franklin Lakes Police Continue To Pick Offenders Off Route 208

A trio of Route 208 traffic stops barely 24 hours apart led to four arrests, Franklin Lakes police said Monday.

A stop by Officer Christopher Hefner just after 8 p.m. Saturday turned up warrants on a Bloomsburg couple: Archie Evans, 37, was wanted out of Parsippany and Stephanie Stevens, 38, was wanted out of Mount Olive, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Six hours later, another highway stop by Hefner led to DWI charges against Jose Pacheco, 48, of Wharton, Bakelaar said.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Officer Michael Pellegrino arrested 24-year-old Kyle Wynne of Valley Cottage (Rockland County) and charged him with possession of THC oil, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a Route 208 stop, the captain said.

