Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Garfield High School Shutdown: Instagram Shooting Rumor Unfounded, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Garfield High School
Garfield High School Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

An Instagram post that closed Garfield High School for the day and canceled all afternoon athletic events Tuesday proved unfounded, authorities said.

City detectives found the source of the Monday post, which read: "So I just heard someone threaded[sic] to shoot up the school tomorrow, no funny, spread the word ghs students!!!!""Through the investigation that continued into Tuesday, it was determined that there was no credible threat," Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

School administrators alerted police Monday night after someone spotted the post.

Eventually, the Board of Education and police decided it would be best to cancel all classes for Tuesday "in order to allow a full investigation," the captain said.

Police Chief Raymond Kovach thanked the parents and students who reached out to his department and school administrators to report the threat.

He also urged anyone with information on any possible threats to contact their local police immediately.

"If you see something, say something," the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.