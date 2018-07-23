Contact Us
Garfield Truck Loader Touched Boy Sexually, Masturbated In Supermarket: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Hector Santos, Jr. of Garfield, 41.
Hector Santos, Jr. of Garfield, 41. Photo Credit: BCPO

A 41-year-old Garfield truck loader is facing sex assault charges after an investigation found that he touched a juvenile boy's buttocks in the supermarket, authorities announced.

Hector Santos, Jr. was arrested on charges of sexual assault by sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday, July 24, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Earlier that day, detectives from the Garfield Police Department were alerted that juvenile male reported an unknown male had touched his buttocks over his clothing earlier in the day in a local supermarket, Calo said.

When the juvenile looked in the direction of the unknown male, the suspect began to masturbate his exposed penis in front of the juvenile, according to the acting prosecutor.

As a result of the investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Garfield Police Department , Santos was identified and arrested. He is facing two counts of sexual assault by sexual contact and one count of child endangerment, Calo said.

Santos was scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Wednesday, July 25.

