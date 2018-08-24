Contact Us
Glen Rock DWI Crash Sends 2 To Hospital: Elmwood Park Driver Charged

Jerry DeMarco
The driver was headed north on Maple Avenue when the crash occurred at Harristown Road just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
An Elmwood Park driver was drunk when his car slammed into another stopped for a light in Glen Rock, sending both his passenger and the other driver to the hospital, authorities said.

Carlos L. Trejos Jr., 57 was headed north on Maple Avenue when the crash occurred at Harristown Road just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

His passenger, a 29-year-old Union City woman, and the driver of the vehicle he struck, a 23-year-old Little Ferry woman, were both taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that Ackermann said weren’t life-threatening. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, he said.

Trejos, who wasn’t injured, was processed at police headquarters and released to a responsible adult under John’s Law, the chief said.

In addition to a DWI charge, he received traffic summonses for reckless driving, careless driving, unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, failure to observe a traffic control device, following too closely, and having unsafe tires.

