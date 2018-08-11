Contact Us
Glen Rock PD: DWI Motorist From Ridgewood Squeezes Between Police Cruiser, Car On Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
Glen Rock police
Glen Rock police Photo Credit: Gianna Volpe

A Glen Rock police officer was driving his cruiser beside another car on northbound Route 208 when a third vehicle – with a drunk driver behind the wheel -- squeezed between both, forcing them out of their lanes, authorities said.

It was just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday when Officer John Tarantino stopped 23-year-old Felix A. Mercado on the northbound highway near Utter Avenue, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Mercado was charged with DWI and received summonses for reckless driving, tailgating, improper passing, making an unsafe lane change and failing to have proof or insurance or inspection, the chief said.

His vehicle was impounded and Mercado was released to a responsible adult, pending a Municipal Court hearing, under John’s Law.

