Glen Rock PD: Officer Chases Down Fleeing Passenger With 310 Bags Of Heroin

A Glen Rock police officer chased down an upstate New York passenger who bolted after a traffic stop while carrying 310 bags of heroin, authorities said.

Offer Sara Orsita noticed 29-year-old Rolando J. Ortiz of Liberty, NY holding one of the bags after a Lincoln Avenue stop just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

She was questioning him and the driver when Ortiz suddenly ran, Ackermann said.

Orsita quickly chased him down on Serafin Place, the chief said.

Officer John Tarantino arrived and assisted her with securing Ortiz, who had the bags of heroin tied in 31 bundles, Ackermann said.

The officers later found nine hypodermic needles in the car, he added.

Ortiz was charged with various drug counts and resisting arrest before being released pending a Nov. 30 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The driver, a 26-year-old Roscoe, NY, received a summons for failing to maintain headlights.

