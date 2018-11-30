Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: More Checks Reported Stolen, Cashed From Postal Boxes In Glen Rock, Fair Lawn
DV Pilot police & fire

Glen Rock PD: Officer Nabs Orange County, NY, Driver With 100 Bags Of Heroin, More

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paul M. Sosler
Paul M. Sosler Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A Glen Rock police officer nabbed a suspended Orange County driver with 100 bags of heroin, along with some cocaine and marijuana, authorities said.

Officer T.J. Graziani stopped the car Thursday night on Lincoln Avenue, just off Route 208 and found the Paul M. Sosler, 37, of Florida, NY, carrying the drugs, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Sosler was charged with various drug counts and released pending a first appearance this Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police also gave him summonses for driving with a suspended license, failing to signal a turn, failing to maintain lights, violating non-resident touring privileges (given to out-of-state motorists who don't have driver's licenses) and having drugs in a motor vehicle.

Drug buyers to the north head back from Paterson along Route 208, sometimes getting off the highway while passing through, authorities say.

******

DON'T MAIL CHECKS IN POSTAL BOXES! More victims have come forward to report checks stolen -- and later cashed -- from mailboxes outside post offices in Glen Rock and Fair Lawn, authorities said. ( PLEASE SHARE .... thank you.)

https://fairlawn.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/more-checks-reported-stolen-cashed-from-postal-boxes-in-glen-rock-fair-lawn/745265/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.