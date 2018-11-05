Glen Rock PD: Ridgewood Hit-Run Motorist Chased By Victim Was DWI

The victim of a hit-and-run in Glen Rock called police while following the other driver, a Ridgewood woman who police said had been drinking.

Sherri Uzoaru, 55, took off after she ran a red light and her car hit the other at the corner of Grove and Prospect streets around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The victim followed Uzoaru, dialed 911 and alerted police, who arrested Uzoaru soon after, the chief said.

Uzoaru was charged with DWI and given summonses for careless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

Under John’s Law, she was released to a responsible family member and her car was impounded until mid-Sunday morning.

