Glen Rock PD: Separate Route 208 Arrests Involve Ex-Con With Ecstasy, DWI Crash Driver With THC

Separate incidents on Route 208 in Glen Rock led to arrests – one of a wanted Paterson ex-con who police said was carrying Ecstasy and the other of an Englewood driver who they said was under the influence when he crashed his car.

Police arrested 29-year-old Rashad B. Daniels on DWI and drug charges after Officer John Tarantino found him carrying a vape filled with THC oil following the Oct. 21 crash at the highway’s northbound off-ramp to Harristown Road, authorities said.

Daniels, who wasn’t injured, was processed at headquarters and released to a responsible adult under John’s Law, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Police charged him with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and gave him summonses for reckless driving, making an unsafe lane change and operating a motor vehicle while carrying drugs.

Two days earlier, 31-year-old Dashawn Lesane of Paterson gave Officer T.J. Graziani a bogus ID in a failed effort to avoid being arrested on warrants out of Teaneck and Lincoln Park, Ackermann said.

Lesane – whose criminal history stretching back more than a decade for offenses that include robbery and assault -- also was carrying Ecstasy, the chief said.

A judge ordered him released, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, after Glen Rock police charged him with drug possession and hindering apprehension.

Lesane also received summonses for driving with a suspended license – and without registration - -as well as with having drugs in the car, improperly displaying license plates and having an obstructed windshield view.

